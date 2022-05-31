Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,041 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,845 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 8.9% of Alpha Family Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,028,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,366,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,858,543,000 after purchasing an additional 452,308 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

