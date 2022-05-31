Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,458 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 95,255 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.5% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $130,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

