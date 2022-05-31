MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.75

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.65. MICT shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 2,812 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MICT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get MICT alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MICT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in MICT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MICT by 2,290.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MICT by 3,664.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MICT by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,404 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.