MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.75

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.65. MICT shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 2,812 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MICT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.
About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)
MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MICT (MICT)
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.