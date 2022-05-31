Mitel Networks (TSE:MNW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.78

Mitel Networks Co. (TSE:MNW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MITL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.78 and traded as high as C$14.86. Mitel Networks shares last traded at C$14.78, with a volume of 408,390 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.14.
Mitel Networks Company Profile (TSE:MNW)
Featured Articles
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
Receive News & Ratings for Mitel Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitel Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.