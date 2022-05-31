Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $321.66

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 321.66 ($4.07) and traded as low as GBX 311 ($3.93). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 317.50 ($4.02), with a volume of 455,298 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.43) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 433 ($5.48).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £906.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 296.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 321.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In other news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.96), for a total transaction of £176,056.24 ($222,743.22).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.