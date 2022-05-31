Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Movado Group worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Movado Group by 618.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $547,680.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,181.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

MOV opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Movado Group Profile (Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.