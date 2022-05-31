National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.67

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.67 and traded as high as $76.73. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $76.53, with a volume of 12,800 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on NTIOF. CIBC upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.13.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6756 per share. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

