Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155,530 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Navient by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Navient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.