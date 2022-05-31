Ncondezi Energy (LON:NCCL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Ncondezi Energy Limited (LON:NCCL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Ncondezi Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,601,169 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.84.

In related news, insider Scott Fletcher bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,651.82).

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated coal fired power plant and mine project in Mozambique. It operates through Solar PV & Battery Storage Project; and Power & Mine Project segments. The company develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market.

