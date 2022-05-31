Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.68

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RTL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and traded as high as $7.96. Necessity Retail REIT shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 11,602 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Necessity Retail REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Necessity Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Necessity Retail REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.54%.

About Necessity Retail REIT (NYSEARCA:RTL)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.