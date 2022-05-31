Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.00. Nevsun Resources shares last traded at C$6.00, with a volume of 12,608 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.00.

Get Nevsun Resources alerts:

About Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU)

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevsun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevsun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.