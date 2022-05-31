New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $900.39 million, a P/E ratio of -26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

