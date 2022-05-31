NewCastle Gold (TSE:NCA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

Shares of NewCastle Gold Ltd (TSE:NCA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.92 and traded as low as C$0.87. NewCastle Gold shares last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 1,046,708 shares.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.92.
NewCastle Gold Company Profile (TSE:NCA)
Featured Articles
- Is This Game On for GameStop Stock?
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
Receive News & Ratings for NewCastle Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewCastle Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.