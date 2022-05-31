NEXT’s (NXT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 8,800 ($111.34) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NXT. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,280 ($92.11) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($89.83) to GBX 6,900 ($87.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,850 ($99.32) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,104.29 ($102.53).

NXT stock opened at GBX 6,528 ($82.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,578 ($70.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,484 ($107.34). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,186.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,999.52.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

