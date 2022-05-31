NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.00

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.00 and traded as low as $2.28. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 353 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on NHWK shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of NightHawk Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NightHawk Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

NightHawk Biosciences ( NYSE:NHWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,995.52% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. Analysts anticipate that NightHawk Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NightHawk Biosciences by 310.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 37,971 shares in the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:NHWK)

Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

