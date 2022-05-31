Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the April 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $21.68.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile (Get Rating)
