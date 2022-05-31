Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the April 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $21.68.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

