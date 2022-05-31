Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.70

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.70 and traded as low as $6.20. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 19,446 shares changing hands.

NDLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $292.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.34, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

