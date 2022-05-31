Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.64. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 18,283 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24.

Get Northern Graphite alerts:

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 106693 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.