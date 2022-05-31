NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,433,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of NOV by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 5,487,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,892,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NOV by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,246,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $95,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NOV by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,968,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NYSE:NOV opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 1.90.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

