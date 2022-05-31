Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novanta by 5.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,595,000 after buying an additional 102,536 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novanta by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,979,000 after purchasing an additional 90,360 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth about $161,145,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Novanta by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 372,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Novanta stock opened at $125.71 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.31 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day moving average of $144.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.