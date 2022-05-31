Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $947.79

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 947.79 ($11.99) and traded as low as GBX 938.50 ($11.87). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 970 ($12.27), with a volume of 44,125 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £343.02 million and a PE ratio of 6.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 987.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 947.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.90, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Ocean Wilsons’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other Ocean Wilsons news, insider Fiona Beck acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 970 ($12.27) per share, for a total transaction of £38,800 ($49,089.07).

Ocean Wilsons

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

