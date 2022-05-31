OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Update

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the April 30th total of 645,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 276,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

OFG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of OFG opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.21. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon purchased 19,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,782.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,341.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

