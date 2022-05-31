Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,730 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $38,963,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 359,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

