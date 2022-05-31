Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Position Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,030 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $82.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.84. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

