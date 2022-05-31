Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.25

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €11.25 ($12.10) and traded as high as €11.83 ($12.72). Orange shares last traded at €11.70 ($12.58), with a volume of 5,269,074 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.67) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Orange alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.46.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.