Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) will post $448.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.94 million and the highest is $451.33 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $341.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $494,342,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 415.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 244.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,668 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 9,281.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,359,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,422 shares during the period.

NYSE OUT opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.55. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

