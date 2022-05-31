Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Shares of PACB opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACB. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.