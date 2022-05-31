PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAGS opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.67. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.18%. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. New Street Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

