Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Palomar were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Palomar by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Palomar by 1,468.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.00.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,982.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Profile (Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.