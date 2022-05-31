Parkwood LLC Sells 5,973 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parkwood LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,428 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.3% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after buying an additional 1,320,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,366,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,858,543,000 after purchasing an additional 452,308 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Shares of MSFT opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.37 and a 200-day moving average of $302.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

