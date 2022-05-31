Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.59

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.59 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 873,380 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.86 million and a P/E ratio of -15.50.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

