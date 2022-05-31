Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $99.29

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.29 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 96.73 ($1.22). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.25), with a volume of 648,441 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £539.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

