Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,231,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 64.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 22,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 20,967 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PIPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

NYSE PIPR opened at $131.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

