PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPL in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of PPL by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PPL by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of PPL by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

