Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.05

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.62. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 29,900 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $15.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.