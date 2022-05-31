Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Atrion worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Atrion by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Atrion in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Atrion by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Atrion by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atrion alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

ATRI opened at $631.25 on Tuesday. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $579.96 and a 52 week high of $805.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $678.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $686.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.18.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.78%.

Atrion Profile (Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.