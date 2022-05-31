Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 9,170 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

ORI opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

About Old Republic International (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.