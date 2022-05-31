Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 126,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 68,182 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 536,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,473,000 after purchasing an additional 41,608 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.96. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 756,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $18,650,533.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,127,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,729,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,976,384 shares of company stock valued at $105,795,602 in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

