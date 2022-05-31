Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 39.1% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 170,279 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in XPeng by 29.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $3,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPEV shares. CLSA began coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.26.

XPeng stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 5.38. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

