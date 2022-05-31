Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,727 Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 64.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 22,121 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $131.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.62 and its 200-day moving average is $147.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.48. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.52%.

PIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

