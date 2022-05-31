Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $176,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $27.51.

