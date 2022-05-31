Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,907 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.38.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.