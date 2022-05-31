Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,907 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S stock opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.
Genmab A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
