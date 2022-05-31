Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 18,517 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,517 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 64,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 415,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of LBAI opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $77.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.88 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

