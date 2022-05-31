Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 32,300 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 919.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000.

Shares of CPZ opened at 18.14 on Tuesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of 16.20 and a 52-week high of 21.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is 18.77 and its 200-day moving average is 19.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

