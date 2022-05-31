Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.89

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.89 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05), with a volume of 50,000 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.44. The stock has a market cap of £11.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00.
Proteome Sciences Company Profile (LON:PRM)
