Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.89

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.89 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05), with a volume of 50,000 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.44. The stock has a market cap of £11.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00.

Get Proteome Sciences alerts:

Proteome Sciences Company Profile (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company offers SysQuant provides comprehensive analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; TMT MS2 for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; and TMT MS3, a method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other complex samples where quantitative accuracy is the important factor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.