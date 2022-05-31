Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.46 Billion Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329,033 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 87,029 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,455,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $62,304,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

