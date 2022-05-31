Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.76 Billion Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,899,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 343,300 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.06% of Apple worth $1,757,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.13 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

