Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $534,000 in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of CEL-SCI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVM stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CEL-SCI Co. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

