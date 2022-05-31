Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $502,000 Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,134 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,125,000 after purchasing an additional 175,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,813,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 994,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $14,833,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $52,361.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVH opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

