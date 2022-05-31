Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 21,982 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.64.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.21%.

In related news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

